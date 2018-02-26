Mon: Banks rise sharply on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05% to 1,508.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,368.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04% to 377.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 342.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.43 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.258% from Friday's exchange rate at NIS 3.494/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.408% at 4.311/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.26%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.76%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.99%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.69%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and its energy unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.79%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.53% after Warren Buffett distanced himself from Berkshire Hathaway's investment in the company. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.63%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.41%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.63% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.57%.

