Mon: Banks rise strongly but fail to lift flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05% to 1,493.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12% to 1,352.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42% to 373.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 341.36 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.376% from Friday's exchange rate at NIS 3.440/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.541% at 4.229/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 4.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.03%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.36% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.63%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 4.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.52% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.91%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.90% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.61%. Opko Health Inc. fell 2.88%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 12, 2018

