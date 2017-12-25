Mon: Bezeq boosted by Saidoff interest

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.41% to 1,508.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36% to 1,358.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 370.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.57% to 342.52 points. Trading turnover was NIS 847.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, there was no trading today due to Christmas overseas. On Friday, Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.115% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.485/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.169% at 4.131/€.

On the market, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.43% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.36%. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.15%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.47%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) bucked the market rising 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover following reports that US businessman Naty Saidoff is interested in bailing out bankrupt parent company Eurocom. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

