Mon: Bezeq halts the slide

3 Jul, 2017 18:45
Bezeq and Oil Refineries led the gains as the market edged higher while Israel Chemicals was again down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13% to 1,436.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,293.70 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12% to 358.22 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 332.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 958.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.086% at NIS 3.493/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.299% at 3.974/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) halted the slide with a 1.49% rise and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.60%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.10%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.05%. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 1.16%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

