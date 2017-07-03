Mon: Bezeq halts the slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13% to 1,436.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,293.70 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12% to 358.22 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 332.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 958.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.086% at NIS 3.493/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.299% at 3.974/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) halted the slide with a 1.49% rise and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.60%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.10%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.05%. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 1.16%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017