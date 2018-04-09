Mon: Bezeq lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14% to 1,418.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,293.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 354.25 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 342.53 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.06 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.141% at NIS 3.532/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.053% at 4.335/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.73%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.45% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.64%.

Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.10% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 1.27%.

