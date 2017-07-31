search
Mon: Bezeq slump resumes

31 Jul, 2017 18:11
Bezeq led the market down while Ormat led the gains. The market will be closed tomorrow for the Tisha B'Av fast.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.17% to 1,447.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.15%, to 1,296.95 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 362.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 334.34 points. Trading turnover was NIS 996.4 million. The market will be closed tomorrow for the Tisha B'Av fast.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.056% at NIS 3.558/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.262% at 4.175/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) resumed its slump, falling 3.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.47% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.36%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.98% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.54%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.12% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.23%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 31, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

