Mon: Bezeq slump resumes

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.17% to 1,447.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.15%, to 1,296.95 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 362.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 334.34 points. Trading turnover was NIS 996.4 million. The market will be closed tomorrow for the Tisha B'Av fast.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.056% at NIS 3.558/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.262% at 4.175/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) resumed its slump, falling 3.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.47% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.36%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.98% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.54%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.12% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.23%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 31, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017