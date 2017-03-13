Mon: Buoyant banks fail to boost flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose slightly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06% to 1,440.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09% to 1,282.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.84% to 364.63 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 325.21 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.271% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.678/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.213% at NIS 3.897/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.76%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.43%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.39% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.87%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.81% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.95%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.77%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.06% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.36%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.33%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.25% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.43%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017