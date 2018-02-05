Mon: Buoyant banks fail to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.46% to 1,505.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71% to 1,366.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.04% to 374.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 343.67 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.86 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.350% from Friday's exchange rate at NIS 3.442/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.056% at 4.282/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 7.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.80% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 2.59%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.89% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 3.85%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.07%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.91%, Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.79% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.96%.

