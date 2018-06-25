Mon: Castro bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.83% to 1,523.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91% to 1,371.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33% to 372.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 346.79 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.04 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.616/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.192% at 4.224/€.

On the market, Castro Model Ltd. (TASE: CAST) rose 10.23% following its acquisition of Hoodies. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 3.26%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.07% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.26%.

Only five shares on the Tel aviv 35 index rose today. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.10% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.99%.

