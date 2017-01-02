Mon: Cellcom boosted by Golan sale

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.13% to 1,461.84 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,281.42 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.26% to 369.89 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 323.00 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.19 billion.</p>

<p>On the foreign currency market, the <a href="http://www.bankisrael.gov.il/en/Pages/Default.aspx" target="new">Bank of Israel</a> set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.026% compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.845/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.590% at NIS 4.044/€.</p>

<p>On the market, <a target=new href=http://www.cellcom.co.il/>Cellcom Israel Ltd.</a> (NYSE:<a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('CEL',4,'EN')>CEL</a>; TASE:<a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('11015349',45,'EN')>CEL</a>) rose 8.58% on news that <A target=new href=http://www.elco-holdings.com/>Elco Holdings Ltd.</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('694034',45,'EN')>ELCO</a>) is set to buy Golan Telecom.

<p><a href="http://www.gazit-globe.com/" target="new">Gazit-Globe Ltd.</a> (NYSE: <a>GZT</a>; TASE: <a>GZT</a>; TSX: GZT) rose 2.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. <A target=new href=http://www.frutarom.com/>Frutarom Industries Ltd.</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('1081082',45,'EN')>FRUT</a>; LSE:<a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('FRUTq',1,'EN')>FRUT</a>; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.80%, <A target=new href=http://www.oferbrothers.com>Melisron Ltd.</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('323014',45,'EN')>MLSR</a>) rose 1.93% and <a target=new href=http://www.paz.co.il/>Paz Oil Company Ltd.</a> (TASE:<a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('1100007',45,'EN')>PZOL</a>) rose 1.98%. <A target=new href=http://www.tevapharm.com>Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.</a> (NYSE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('TEVA',4,'EN')>TEVA</a>; TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('629014',45,'EN')>TEVA</a>) rose 0.50%.

<p><A target=new href=http://www.delek-group.com/>Delek Group Ltd.</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('1084128',45,'EN')>DLEKG</a>) rose 1.42% and its energy exploration and production units <A target=new href=http://www.delek-group.com/Holdings/EnergyInfrastructure/AvnerOilExploration.aspx>Avner Oil and Gas LP</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('268011',45,'EN')>AVNR.L</a>) and <a target=new href=http://www.delek-group.com/Holdings/EnergyInfrastructure/DelekDrilling.aspx>Delek Drilling LP</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('475020',45,'EN')>DEDR.L</a>) rose 1.37% and 1.96% respectively.

<p>After yesterday's huge losses, <a href="http://www.opko.com/" target="new">Opko Health Inc.</a> (NYSE: OPK; TASE: <a>OPK</a>) fell a further 2.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. <A target=new href=http://www.bezeq.co.il/>Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd.</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('230011',45,'EN')>BEZQ</a>) fell 2.29% and <A target=new href=http://www.bankleumi.co.il/>Bank Leumi</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('604611',45,'EN')>LUMI</a>) fell 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

