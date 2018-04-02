Mon: Delek depresses TASE in quiet holiday trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.63% to 1,431.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61% to 1,308.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33% to 362.27 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 343.14 points. Trading turnover on a short holiday trading day was NIS 338.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, no new representative rate was set today. On Thursday Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.429% at NIS 3.514/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.178% at 4.329/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.94%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.85%.

Only four shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.42% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.12%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 2, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018