Mon: Delek leads market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 1.29% to 1,407.24 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.94%, to 1,240.74 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.68% to 365.80 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 323.99 points. Trading turnover was NIS 991.3 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.342% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.785/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.745% at NIS 4.024/€.
On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.41% and 2.52% respectively.
Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.84% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.14%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.33% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.93%.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) was up 0.23% -the only company to rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 30, 2017
