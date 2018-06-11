search
Mon: Delek leads market higher

11 Jun, 2018 19:29
Delek and Bezeq were among the bigger gainers today while Oil Refineries posted the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44% to 1,539.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37% to 1,392.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79% 381.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 344.19 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.21 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.056% at NIS 3.572/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.128% at 4.209/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 2.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.62% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.05% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.04%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.82% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.79% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.30%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.40% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.32%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

