Mon: Delek leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44% to 1,539.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37% to 1,392.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79% 381.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 344.19 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.21 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.056% at NIS 3.572/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.128% at 4.209/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 2.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.62% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.05% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.04%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.82% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.79% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.30%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.40% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.32%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 11, 2018

