Mon: Delek lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48% to 1,390.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56%, to 1,263.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.48% to 350.82 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 337.75 points.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.028% at NIS 3.583/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.153% at 4.265/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.53% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.24%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.44% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.49%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.85% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.18%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.92% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017