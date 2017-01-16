Mon: Energy stocks lead market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.39% to 1,448.31 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,266.46 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.46% to 373.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 323.31 points. Trading turnover was NIS 978.6 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.210% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.826/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.266% at NIS 4.052/€.
On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 index today. Its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.78% and 1.74% respectively. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.09%.
Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.13% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.11%.
First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 0.88% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.19% on the day's largest trading turnover.
On the Tel Aviv 100 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) fell 2.83% and Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.48%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 16, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
