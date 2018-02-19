search
Mon: Energy stocks push TASE higher

19 Feb, 2018 19:27
Delek and Isramco soared after signing an Egyptian export deal but Teva fell again.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64% to 1,508.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74% to 1,373.20 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23% to 377.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 343.46 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.396% from Friday's exchange rate at NIS 3.521/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 1.274% at 4.371/€.

On the market, energy stocks soared after the Tamar and Leviathan partners signed a binding $15 billion Egyptian gas export deal. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 18.99% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 27.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 15.74% and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) rose 28.12%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.38%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.58% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.51%.

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 1.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.45%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.54% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.39%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 19, 2018

