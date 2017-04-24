search
Mon: French election results boost TASE

24 Apr, 2017 18:34
Leumi and Hapoalim led the rises but Bezeq and Perrigo declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.25% to 1,402.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.14%, to 1,265.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55% to 359.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 330.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.45 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.869% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.649/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.388% at NIS 3.947/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.16% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.53%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.18% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.10%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.57%, Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.49%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.13% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.21%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.67%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.41%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

