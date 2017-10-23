Mon: Frutarom fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34% to 1,440.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.34% to 1,314.29 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 397.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 339.90 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.04 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.057% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.4910/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.505% at 4.1002/€.

On the market, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.14%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.61% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.07% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.69%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.77%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.13%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.72% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.11%.

