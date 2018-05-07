Mon: Frutarom fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09% to 1,474.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.15% to 1,334.32 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 353.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 354.22 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.69 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.083% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.625/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.498% at 4.315/€.

On the market, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover after announcing that it is being acquired by US company IFF for $7.1 billion. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.24%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.01% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 1.70%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting disappointing first quarter results. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.275, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.66% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.41%.

