Mon: New CEO provides huge tonic for Teva and TASE

11 Sep, 2017 18:20
Teva soared while Israel Chemicals and Delek Drilling recouped much of yesterday's losses.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.38% to 1,404.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.20%, to 1,273.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.00% to 353.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 338.49 points.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.485% at NIS 3.521/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.080% at 4.2302/€.

On the market, trading was led by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which rose 16.63% on a huge trading turnover, by far the largest of the day, following the appointment of a new CEO. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.53% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.73%. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.94% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.38%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.61%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.88% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.41%.

Few companies fell today with Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) down 1.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 11, 2017

