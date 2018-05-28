Mon: Ormat leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25% to 1,524.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 1,370.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index was unchanged at 364.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 343.47 points. Trading turnover was NIS 738.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.568/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.115% at 4.176/€

On the market,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index as the volcanic eruption in Hawaii kept its power plant there closed.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fells 1.07%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.69%, and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.55%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.67% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.35%.

