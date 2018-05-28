search
Mon: Ormat leads TASE down

28 May, 2018 18:45
Ormat continues to lose ground because of the Hawaiian volcanic eruption while Israel Chemicals led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25% to 1,524.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 1,370.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index was unchanged at 364.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 343.47 points. Trading turnover was NIS 738.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.568/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.115% at 4.176/€

On the market,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index as the volcanic eruption in Hawaii kept its power plant there closed.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fells 1.07%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.69%, and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.55%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.67% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.35%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 28, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

