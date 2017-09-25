search
Mon: Pharma stocks higher on flat TASE

25 Sep, 2017 19:23
Teva and Mylan led the rises today while Cellcom and Partner led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05% to 1,417.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.10% to 1,291.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42% to 368.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 338.82 points. Trading turnover was NIS 975.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.085% at NIS 3.512/$ from last Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 1.013% at 4.17/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.69% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.63%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.15%. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 2.28% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.35%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.92% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.95%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 25, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

