Mon: TASE begins 2018 sharply higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.89% to 1,523.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.02% to 1,378.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.69% to 374.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 344.22 points. Trading turnover was NIS 760.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, no new representative rate was set today due to the New Year day holiday overseas. The Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.144% on Friday from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.467/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.208% at 4.153/€

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.95%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.74%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.33% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.10%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.13%.

