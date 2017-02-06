Mon: TASE edges higher

search
6 Feb, 2017 18:28
Israel Chemicals and Israel Corp. led the rises today while NICE Systems and Bank Hapoalim declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.07% to 1,413.83 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,245.85 points; but the BlueTech Index fell 0.09% to 370.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 325.23 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.58 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.346% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.747/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.431% at NIS 4.023/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.50% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.32%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.13% and it energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.20% and 1.36% respectively.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 0.85% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

