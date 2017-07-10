Mon: TASE edges up

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,435.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,298.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79%, to 365.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 333.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.54% higher at NIS 3.5470/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.34% higher, at NIS 4.0418/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 2.06%. Frutarom fell 1.2%; Bank Leumi rose 0.58%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.59%; and First International Bank rose 2.17%.

Hadera Paper was a prominent advancer, up 3.60%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 10, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017