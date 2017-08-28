Mon: TASE edges up despite Teva's continued slump

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03% to 1,392.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.19%, to 1,264.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.69% to 348.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 337.34 points.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.417% at NIS 3.581/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.693% at 4.271/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.07%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.85% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.61%.

Meanwhile, there is no end in sight for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA). Teva fell 3.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.55%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.40% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.30%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT) fell 1.07%.

