Mon: TASE fall continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59% to 1,435.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61% to 1,277.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.06% to 365.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 325.71 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.4 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.514% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.679/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.615% at NIS 3.894/€
On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.09% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.93%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.70% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.10%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.92%.
Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 0.95%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 27, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
