Mon: TASE flat in thin trading

26 Dec, 2016 18:54
Teva, Bezeq and the big two banks all fell. Africa Israel rose strongly.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were fairly flat today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,461.8 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,272.29 points ; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.01%, to 373.77 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 319.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 784 million.

Teva led trading today, and fell 0.57%. Bank Leumi fell 0.32%; Bezeq fell 0.49%,; Villar Group rose 1.65%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.39%. Rami Levy, down 2.02%, and Electra, down 1.35%, were other notable decliners. Africa Israel rose 15.71%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 26, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

