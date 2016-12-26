Mon: TASE flat in thin trading

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were fairly flat today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,461.8 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,272.29 points ; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.01%, to 373.77 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 319.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 784 million.

Teva led trading today, and fell 0.57%. Bank Leumi fell 0.32%; Bezeq fell 0.49%,; Villar Group rose 1.65%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.39%. Rami Levy, down 2.02%, and Electra, down 1.35%, were other notable decliners. Africa Israel rose 15.71%.

