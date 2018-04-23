Mon: TASE rally ends as Teva falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.75% to 1,480.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.51% to 1,344.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05% to 359.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 344.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.41 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.596% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.544/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.370% at 4.334/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.19%. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.07%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.45%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.81% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.17%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.07%.

