Mon: TASE rally halted

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13% to 1,458.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,294.94 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15% to 372.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 325.30 points. Trading turnover was NIS 841.6 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.242% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.707/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.437% at NIS 3.9397/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.68% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.12% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.13%.
Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.72%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.99% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.75%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 20, 2017
