Mon: TASE soars while Teva continues falling

14 Aug, 2017 19:02
Globes correspondent

Tower and Delek Drilling led the market higher but Teva and Bezeq were down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.66% to 1,388.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.75%, to 1,257.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.73% to 346.08 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 335.48 points.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.084% at NIS 3.583/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.228% at 4.227/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.73% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.11%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.55% and its energy production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.73%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.44% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.71%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.03% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.72%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.46%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.13% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 0.72%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

