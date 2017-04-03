Mon: TASE treads water

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10% to 1,394.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,252.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 364.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 326.74 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.24 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.110% compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.628/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.392% at NIS 3.882/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.87% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.93% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.65%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 1.52%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 3.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.63%.Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.44% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 1.30%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 3, 2017

