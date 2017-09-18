search
Mon: Frutarom maintains momentum

18 Sep, 2017 19:45
The main indices rose today in line with global markets, with Frutarom leading the way, but Teva slipped further.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, in line with world bourses. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,424.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,297.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94%, to 365.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 339.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.13 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.5220/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 4.2062/€.

Frutarom again led trading today, and rose 2.09% to a new peak. Teva continued to drop back, despite the announcement of the sale of its remaining women's health business for $1.38 billion, falling 2.79%. Bank Leumi rose 1.43%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.79%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 0.19%.

Among other notable advancers were Azorim, up 6.31%, and ADO, also up 6.31%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

