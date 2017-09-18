Mon: Frutarom maintains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, in line with world bourses. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,424.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,297.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94%, to 365.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 339.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.13 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.5220/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 4.2062/€.

Frutarom again led trading today, and rose 2.09% to a new peak. Teva continued to drop back, despite the announcement of the sale of its remaining women's health business for $1.38 billion, falling 2.79%. Bank Leumi rose 1.43%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.79%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 0.19%.

Among other notable advancers were Azorim, up 6.31%, and ADO, also up 6.31%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017