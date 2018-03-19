search
Mon: Teva, Leumi lead market down

19 Mar, 2018 19:27
Teva and Leumi fell today while Ormat and NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.96% to 1,486.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.02% to 1,347.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33% to 371.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 343.87 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.01 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.464% from Friday's exchange rate at NIS 3.468/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.322% at 4.268/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.28% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.08%. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 6.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.42% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.47%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.11% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.50%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 19, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

