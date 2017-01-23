Mon: Teva, Perrigo drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 1.00% to 1,406.67 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.96%, to 1,232.24 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.77% to 361.18 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 323.09 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.59 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.341% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.798/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.493% at NIS 4.052/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.53% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.29%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.73%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.29% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.63%.

Only two shares rose on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.17% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.20%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017