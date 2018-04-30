Mon: Teva bucks market, TA 35 up 2.5% in April

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59% to 1,465.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73% to 1,327.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49% to 353.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 344.57 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.35 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.5% in April.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.250% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.588/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.104% at 4.339/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.46% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.74%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 4.38%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.47% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 2.20%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.13% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.36%.

