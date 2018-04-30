search
Mon: Teva bucks market, TA 35 up 2.5% in April

30 Apr, 2018 18:51
Teva and Frutarom rose strongly but failed to lift the market as Partner and Cellcom led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59% to 1,465.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73% to 1,327.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49% to 353.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 344.57 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.35 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.5% in April.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.250% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.588/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.104% at 4.339/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.46% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.74%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 4.38%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.47% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 2.20%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.13% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.36%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 30, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

