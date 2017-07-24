search
Mon: Teva edges up on flat TASE

24 Jul, 2017 19:21
Frutarom and Teva led the gains while Delek and NICE Systems led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06% to 1,451.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,300.82 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 365.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 334.25 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.14 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.928% at NIS 3.590/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.969% at 4.180/€.

On the market, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.87%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.20% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.13%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.19% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.20%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

