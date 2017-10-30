Mon: Teva fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09% to 1,441.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17% to 1,315.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94% to 390.25 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 339.29 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.03 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.198% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.528/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.204% at 4.104/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) halted its recent heavy slide, rising 1.80%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.89% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.85%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.33% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.97%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Parent company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.72% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 2.95%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.73%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 30, 2017

