Mon: Teva gains fail to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.44% to 1,530.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39% to 1,391.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 386.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 345.95 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.42 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.145% from Friday's exchange rate at NIS 3.441/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.679% at 4.124/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.53% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.24%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.58%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.39%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.32% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.08%.

Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018