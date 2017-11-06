Mon: Teva gains strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18% to 1,427.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09% to 1,304.25 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44% to 380.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 340.13 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.02 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged from Friday's rate at NIS 3.513/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.491% at 4.071/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 7.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.02% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.75%. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.95%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.56% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.34%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.94% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.95%. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.49%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.50% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.54%.

