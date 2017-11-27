Mon: Teva jumps but TASE slips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29% to 1,435.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31% to 1,316.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34% to 381.63 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 343.26 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.25 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.342% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.501/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.379% at 4.180/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.78% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.38%. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 2.39%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.64% after announcing a management and organizational restructuring program. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.97% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.06%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017