Mon: Teva leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.95% to 1,429.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.01% to 1,273.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.24% to 363.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 325.14 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.31 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.379% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.679/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.345% at NIS 3.897/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.26% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.03%.
Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.42%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.08%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.44% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) also fell 1.44%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.55% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.84%. Sodastream; TASE (SODA) fell 2.21%.
Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) was one of the few shares to buck the market today, climbing 1.80% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 6, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments