Mon: Teva leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.95% to 1,429.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.01% to 1,273.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.24% to 363.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 325.14 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.31 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.379% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.679/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.345% at NIS 3.897/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.26% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.03%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.42%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.08%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.44% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) also fell 1.44%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.55% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.84%. Sodastream; TASE (SODA) fell 2.21%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) was one of the few shares to buck the market today, climbing 1.80% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 6, 2017

