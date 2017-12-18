Mon: Teva maintains rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,473.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37%, to 1,333.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.19%, to 369.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.33%, to 343.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.33 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% lower, at NIS 3.513/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.33% lower, at NIS 4.1413/€.

Teva led trading today, and continued its rally, rising 2.35%. Bank Leumi rose 1.71%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.13%; Bezeq fell 0.92%; and Alony Hetz fell 0.14%. Ashtrom and Discount Bank were prominent risers, by 5.01% and 3.06%. Israel Land Development fell 2.45%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 18, 2017

