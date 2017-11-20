Mon: Teva rally ends

search
20 Nov, 2017 18:34
The TASE edged up today led by Discount Bank and Mizrahi Tefahot while Teva resumed falling.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06% to 1,409.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16% to 1,294.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 373.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 342.40 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.085% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.516/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.236% at 4.141/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) ended its rally of the past week and fell 2.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.75%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.32% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.85%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.96% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.07%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.17%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.47% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.11%.

