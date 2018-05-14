Mon: Teva rally lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12% to 1,487.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04% to 1,341.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.13% to 362.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 343.77 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.42 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.140% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.574/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.703% at 4.285/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.33%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.03% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.82%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) was down 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.19% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.42%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.02% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.66%.

