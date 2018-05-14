search
Mon: Teva rally lifts TASE

14 May, 2018 18:40
Teva and Opko Health led the market higher today while Ormat recorded the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12% to 1,487.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04% to 1,341.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.13% to 362.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 343.77 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.42 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.140% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.574/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.703% at 4.285/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.33%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.03% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.82%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) was down 3.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.19% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.42%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.02% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.66%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 14, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

