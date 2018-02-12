Mon: Teva recovery boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.58% to 1,468.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45% to 1,331.88 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.36% to 366.82 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 340.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.68 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.228% from Friday's exchange rate at NIS 3.524/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.158% at 4.323/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.18% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 2.95% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.28%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.21%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.76% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.14%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.57% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.53%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 12, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018