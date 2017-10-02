Mon: Teva recovery gains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14% to 1,429.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15% to 1,302.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 377.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 338.67 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.19 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.368% at NIS 3.542/$ from last Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.038% at 4.155/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.72%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.23% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 0.90%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.33%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.69% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.82%.

