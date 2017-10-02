Mon: Teva recovery gains momentum

Teva and the other pharma stocks lifted the TASE today as Delek Drilling continued to lose ground.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14% to 1,429.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15% to 1,302.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 377.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 338.67 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.19 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.368% at NIS 3.542/$ from last Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.038% at 4.155/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.72%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.23% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 0.90%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.33%.
Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.69% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.82%.
