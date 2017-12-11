search
Mon: Teva revival lifts TASE

11 Dec, 2017 19:04
Globes correspondent

Teva, Elbit and Harel led the rises today while Bezeq led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42% to 1,460.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43% to 1,325.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.32% to 367.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 343.88 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.24 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.057% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.519/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.409% at 4.150/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.86% on the day's largest trading turnover. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.63% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.16%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.21%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.30% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 2.25%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.65% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.06%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 11, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

