Mon: Teva rises strongly as TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49% to 1,532.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62% to 1,383.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.87% to 378.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 346.25 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.51 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.583% at NIS 3.626/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.792% at 4.212/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.50% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.13%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.42% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.85%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.83%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.11% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.10%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.56%, and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 4.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

