Mon: Teva sinks further as TASE slips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38% to 1,443.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46% to 1,313.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 396.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 340.22 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.02 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.143% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.496/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.369% at 4.126/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.66%,Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.07% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.05%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.82% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.80%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 16, 2017

