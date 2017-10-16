Mon: Teva sinks further as TASE slips

Teva, Opko and NICE led the declines while Harel was today's biggest gainer on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38% to 1,443.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46% to 1,313.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 396.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 340.22 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.02 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.143% from Friday's rate at NIS 3.496/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.369% at 4.126/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.66%,Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.07% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.05%.
Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.82% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.80%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 16, 2017
